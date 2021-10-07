A proposed law originally aimed at banning insults against police could be expanded to cover other civil servants as well. Photo: Edmond So A proposed law originally aimed at banning insults against police could be expanded to cover other civil servants as well. Photo: Edmond So
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

New law could ban insults against all Hong Kong civil servants, not just police, city leader says

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the legislation did not come up in her policy address because it requires further study as to its scope
  • One pro-Beijing lawmaker has called for the law to ban insults not just against public servants, but literally anyone

Chris Lau
Updated: 5:51pm, 7 Oct, 2021

