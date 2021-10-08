Another 16 opposition district councillors have been disqualified after their oaths of allegiance were deemed invalid. Photo: Handout
Another 16 opposition Hong Kong district councillors disqualified over oaths of allegiance
- A total of 35 opposition councillors have been ousted since the new oath-taking ceremonies began
- The 16 given the boot on Friday had been hit with questions about an unofficial opposition primary last year and their stances on social issues
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Another 16 opposition district councillors have been disqualified after their oaths of allegiance were deemed invalid. Photo: Handout