Another 16 opposition district councillors have been disqualified after their oaths of allegiance were deemed invalid. Photo: Handout Another 16 opposition district councillors have been disqualified after their oaths of allegiance were deemed invalid. Photo: Handout
Another 16 opposition district councillors have been disqualified after their oaths of allegiance were deemed invalid. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Another 16 opposition Hong Kong district councillors disqualified over oaths of allegiance

  • A total of 35 opposition councillors have been ousted since the new oath-taking ceremonies began
  • The 16 given the boot on Friday had been hit with questions about an unofficial opposition primary last year and their stances on social issues

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:49pm, 8 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Another 16 opposition district councillors have been disqualified after their oaths of allegiance were deemed invalid. Photo: Handout Another 16 opposition district councillors have been disqualified after their oaths of allegiance were deemed invalid. Photo: Handout
Another 16 opposition district councillors have been disqualified after their oaths of allegiance were deemed invalid. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE