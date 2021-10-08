The Pillar of Shame has been displayed on the University of Hong Kong’s campus since 1997. Photo: Nora Tam
University of Hong Kong demands removal of sculpture honouring victims of Tiananmen Square crackdown
- The Pillar of Shame has been housed on the university’s campus since 1997
- It was originally donated to the now defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China by a Danish artist
