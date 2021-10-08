The flags of China and Hong Kong are flown during 2021 celebrations marking the 24th anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule. Photo: May Tse
Beijing officials in Hong Kong urge public to embrace national pride, support integration with mainland China
- Residents should engage more with Hong Kong-mainland China integration and help instil a sense of national identity among young people, Lu Xinning says
- Another senior Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong at US’ ‘relentless and extreme’ attacks on the city’s economy
