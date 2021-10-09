The Pillar of Shame at the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Nora Tam The Pillar of Shame at the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Nora Tam
The Pillar of Shame at the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Nora Tam
Danish artist warns University of Hong Kong he could bill it for any damage to Pillar of Shame Tiananmen Square sculpture

  • Jens Galschiøt has waded into the row over the tribute to the victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing that University of Hong Kong wants gone by Wednesday
  • He warns management he owns the artwork in principle and could charge the school for any damage to it

Christy Leung
Updated: 8:58pm, 9 Oct, 2021

