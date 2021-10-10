A magazine has described the Fu Tak Building in Causeway Bay, pictured in 2015, as a ‘base of independence’. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong arts hub chief fends off national security law attacks, pledges more vigilance in screening new tenants
- Art and Culture Outreach at Foo Tak Building in Causeway Bay denies it was ‘base of independence’
- ‘Circumstances have changed’ since opposition party Demosisto, film group Yang E Chi were tenants
