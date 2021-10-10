Chief Executive Carrie Lam dismissed suggestions that Beijing officials were forming a second government. Photo: Felix Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam dismissed suggestions that Beijing officials were forming a second government. Photo: Felix Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam dismissed suggestions that Beijing officials were forming a second government. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses suggestion Beijing officials in city have formed shadow government

  • Staff from liaison office launched outreach campaign to ‘listen directly’ to issues faced by Hong Kong residents
  • Chief executive says rather than a threat to her administration, officials understanding problems can only help to resolve them

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 2:53pm, 10 Oct, 2021

