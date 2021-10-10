Hong Kong is struggling to meet the demand for public housing. Photo: Martin Chan Hong Kong is struggling to meet the demand for public housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong is struggling to meet the demand for public housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suggests Housing Authority pay cash subsidies to residents on waiting lists to accelerate delivery of new homes

  • ‘If you build estates slowly, you have to pay,’ Lam tells Housing Authority as part of proposal to ease Hong Kong’s shortage of homes
  • Chief executive also urges the body to embrace new building techniques; Housing Authority members say they are hamstrung by land supply issues

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 9:38pm, 10 Oct, 2021

