Former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa delivers a speech in May 2020. Photo: Handout
Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa has surgery for undisclosed condition

  • City’s first chief executive had the procedure last month, according to a spokesman, though no further details have yet been released
  • Tung, 84, has been mentioned as a possible contender for key new Election Committee role, though health questions emerged after absence from National Day celebrations

Chris Lau
Updated: 1:06pm, 11 Oct, 2021

