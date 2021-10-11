Former city leader Leung Chun-ying officiates via live stream at the opening ceremony of a new commercial service centre in Guangdong. Photo: Nora Tam Former city leader Leung Chun-ying officiates via live stream at the opening ceremony of a new commercial service centre in Guangdong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong business groups, mainland Chinese authorities team up to open new commercial services centre in Guangdong

  • The new centre is designed to help city residents looking to expand their businesses into the mainland
  • Former city leader Leung Chun-ying, one of the project’s key proponents, has hailed it as the first of its kind

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Tony CheungHe Huifeng
Updated: 5:07pm, 11 Oct, 2021

