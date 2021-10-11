Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong sparked thousands of responses with its outreach programme. Photo: Sam Tsang Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong sparked thousands of responses with its outreach programme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong sparked thousands of responses with its outreach programme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam gets a to-do list from Beijing’s top office in the city, as it reveals public outreach sparked thousands of responses

  • Officials at the liaison office in Hong Kong have compiled list of 500 items after meeting with residents
  • Deputy director says some of those will be passed on to the chief executive’s administration

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:37pm, 11 Oct, 2021

