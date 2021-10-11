Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong sparked thousands of responses with its outreach programme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam gets a to-do list from Beijing’s top office in the city, as it reveals public outreach sparked thousands of responses
- Officials at the liaison office in Hong Kong have compiled list of 500 items after meeting with residents
- Deputy director says some of those will be passed on to the chief executive’s administration
Topic | Carrie Lam
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong sparked thousands of responses with its outreach programme. Photo: Sam Tsang