Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei tells reporters no decision has been made on whether to contest the coming Legislative Council poll after a meeting last month. Photo: Dickson Lee Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei tells reporters no decision has been made on whether to contest the coming Legislative Council poll after a meeting last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s Democratic Party poised to skip election for first time in decades after window closes on nominations

  • A two-week internal nomination period has come and gone, with members either staying away or failing to meet a new threshold for running
  • One party source maintains the lack of nominations ‘shows that no one is interested in running’

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chungJeffie Lam
Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 12:18am, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
