Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei tells reporters no decision has been made on whether to contest the coming Legislative Council poll after a meeting last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Democratic Party poised to skip election for first time in decades after window closes on nominations
- A two-week internal nomination period has come and gone, with members either staying away or failing to meet a new threshold for running
- One party source maintains the lack of nominations ‘shows that no one is interested in running’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei tells reporters no decision has been made on whether to contest the coming Legislative Council poll after a meeting last month. Photo: Dickson Lee