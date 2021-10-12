Chief Executive Carrie Lam discussed the recent liaison office survey of local residents with reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam Chief Executive Carrie Lam discussed the recent liaison office survey of local residents with reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam ‘grateful’ for Beijing officials’ survey of Hong Kong residents, surprised by scope

  • City leader concedes that while she was aware of canvassing operation, local news accounts tipped her to its scale
  • But she also suggests that much of what was learned by liaison office will already be well-known to local officials

Updated: 3:22pm, 12 Oct, 2021

