The city’s leader has called on the Housing Authority to speed up the construction of public flats. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader back-pedals on call for Housing Authority to pay for subsidies; urges wider adoption of prefabricated building materials
- Carrie Lam had previously suggested the authority give cash handouts to more families on the years-long waiting list for public flats
- The suggestion had drawn fire from the authority, with Lam insisting on Tuesday it was merely meant to ‘spark discussion’
Topic | Hong Kong housing
