The Pillar of Shame, pictured at HKU’s Pok Fu Lam campus in mid-October. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Artist behind Tiananmen crackdown memorial at University of Hong Kong seeks diplomatic help to relocate Pillar of Shame overseas

  • Jens Galschiøt also requests through lawyers an HKU review of removal order on the Pillar of Shame, which pays tribute to victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
  • University says the statue, first erected on campus in 1997, will be deemed abandoned property after Wednesday’s deadline

Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:43pm, 13 Oct, 2021

