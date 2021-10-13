Passing the Basic Law test has been mandatory for civil servants since August. Photo: Felix Wong
Would-be Hong Kong civil servants set to be tested on national security law
- Civil Service Bureau says it will review content of current Basic Law test for recruitment to government and include security legislation in scope of assessment
- Civil service group fears move will make job openings less attractive but lawmaker says it is reasonable to make sure all staff understand documents
Passing the Basic Law test has been mandatory for civil servants since August. Photo: Felix Wong