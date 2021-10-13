Passing the Basic Law test has been mandatory for civil servants since August. Photo: Felix Wong Passing the Basic Law test has been mandatory for civil servants since August. Photo: Felix Wong
Passing the Basic Law test has been mandatory for civil servants since August. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Would-be Hong Kong civil servants set to be tested on national security law

  • Civil Service Bureau says it will review content of current Basic Law test for recruitment to government and include security legislation in scope of assessment
  • Civil service group fears move will make job openings less attractive but lawmaker says it is reasonable to make sure all staff understand documents

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:55pm, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Passing the Basic Law test has been mandatory for civil servants since August. Photo: Felix Wong Passing the Basic Law test has been mandatory for civil servants since August. Photo: Felix Wong
Passing the Basic Law test has been mandatory for civil servants since August. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE