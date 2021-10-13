Chan Tong-kai is determined to return to Taiwan to turn himself in, according to Reverend Canon Peter Koon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong murder suspect at centre of extradition bill crisis ‘released from police safe house and living in remote area’
- Chan Tong-kai is wanted by Taiwanese authorities over the killing of his girlfriend in Taipei in 2018
- He has been moved to a safe house after serving a sentence in Hong Kong for money-laundering and is living somewhere remote, says priest
