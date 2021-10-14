Legco’s extended five-year term is due to end on October 30. Photo: Nora Tam Legco’s extended five-year term is due to end on October 30. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong lawmakers in race against time to push through bills after Typhoon Kompasu shuts Legislative Council

  • Starry Lee, who heads a powerful Legco panel, calls on legislators to work overtime to clear backlog of six government bills
  • Draft pieces of legislation include proposals to lower cap on rent rises, relax admission rules for doctors and ban e-cigarettes

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 8:58pm, 14 Oct, 2021

