Hong Kong is planning to develop the northern New Territories, pictured with Shenzhen in the distance. Photo: Winson Wong
Shenzhen officials cancel meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on her metropolis plan at last minute
- Mainland China side pulls out of the sit-down citing unexpected commitments and without rescheduling, source says
- Lam previously revealed she wanted to brief cadres on her plans for developing a Northern Metropolis, a vast development aimed at creating 68,000 jobs
