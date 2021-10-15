Secretary for Security Chris Tang has accused a local media outlet of ‘smearing’ national security legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law. Photo: Jonathan Wong Secretary for Security Chris Tang has accused a local media outlet of ‘smearing’ national security legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong security chief accuses media outlet of ‘demonising’ Article 23 national security legislation

  • ‘We need to be on alert to avoid people with ulterior motives from demonising and maliciously smearing Article 23,’ Tang says in a blog post
  • The Security Bureau had identified the outlet as the online portal CitizenNews, maintaining it ‘misled members of the public’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:56pm, 15 Oct, 2021

