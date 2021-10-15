Opposition parties have been debating whether to take part in the coming Legco poll. Photo: Nora Tam Opposition parties have been debating whether to take part in the coming Legco poll. Photo: Nora Tam
Opposition parties have been debating whether to take part in the coming Legco poll. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: only opposition party to allow members to run for Legislative Council ‘unlikely to make an impact’ even with candidates

  • Political wilderness looms for Hong Kong Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihood following Beijing-decreed electoral reforms
  • Internal divisions remain over electoral engagement after party decided to allow members to run for Legco

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 8:44pm, 15 Oct, 2021

