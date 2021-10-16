A deadline for the Pillar of Shame’s removal from the HKU campus came and went on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A deadline for the Pillar of Shame’s removal from the HKU campus came and went on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A deadline for the Pillar of Shame’s removal from the HKU campus came and went on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Danish government raises concerns over University of Hong Kong’s removal order for Pillar of Shame statue

  • ‘The freedom to express opinions peacefully – through speech, art or other means – is a fundamental right of all human beings,’ Danish foreign minister says
  • The status of the statue, which commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown, is up in the air after a Wednesday deadline for its removal passed

Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 11:45am, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A deadline for the Pillar of Shame’s removal from the HKU campus came and went on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A deadline for the Pillar of Shame’s removal from the HKU campus came and went on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A deadline for the Pillar of Shame’s removal from the HKU campus came and went on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE