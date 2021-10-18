The book by Liu Qikun is sold out at Eslite stores in Hong Kong, according to employees of the retain chain. Photo: Nora Tam
Book slammed for glorifying foreign invasion of China in early 1900s ‘snapped up by readers’ in Hong Kong
- Book by Beijing-born writer Liu Qikun says invasion led by eight foreign powers in 1900 helped avoid humanitarian crisis in China and was justified
- The title sold out at all seven Eslite stores in city, employees say, after pro-Beijing media accused book of twisting history
The book by Liu Qikun is sold out at Eslite stores in Hong Kong, according to employees of the retain chain. Photo: Nora Tam