Book slammed for glorifying foreign invasion of China in early 1900s ‘snapped up by readers’ in Hong Kong

  • Book by Beijing-born writer Liu Qikun says invasion led by eight foreign powers in 1900 helped avoid humanitarian crisis in China and was justified
  • The title sold out at all seven Eslite stores in city, employees say, after pro-Beijing media accused book of twisting history

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chungZoe Low
Ng Kang-chung and Zoe Low

Updated: 7:49am, 18 Oct, 2021

