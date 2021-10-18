Clement Woo has been appointed undersecretary for constitutional and mainland affairs. Photo: Brian Wong Clement Woo has been appointed undersecretary for constitutional and mainland affairs. Photo: Brian Wong
Clement Woo has been appointed undersecretary for constitutional and mainland affairs. Photo: Brian Wong
Member of Hong Kong’s biggest pro-Beijing party appointed undersecretary for constitutional and mainland affairs

  • Ex-district councillor Clement Woo will become the seventh political appointee from the DAB to join Carrie Lam’s administration
  • Woo lost his Tai Po District Council seat in 2019, and was subsequently appointed chairman of Tai Po South Area Committee

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 7:37pm, 18 Oct, 2021

