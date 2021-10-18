Clement Woo has been appointed undersecretary for constitutional and mainland affairs. Photo: Brian Wong
Member of Hong Kong’s biggest pro-Beijing party appointed undersecretary for constitutional and mainland affairs
- Ex-district councillor Clement Woo will become the seventh political appointee from the DAB to join Carrie Lam’s administration
- Woo lost his Tai Po District Council seat in 2019, and was subsequently appointed chairman of Tai Po South Area Committee
Clement Woo has been appointed undersecretary for constitutional and mainland affairs. Photo: Brian Wong