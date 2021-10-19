Tam Yiu-chung has been barred from attending a meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee this week due to a recent Hong Kong Covid-19 case. Photo: Nora Tam Tam Yiu-chung has been barred from attending a meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee this week due to a recent Hong Kong Covid-19 case. Photo: Nora Tam
Top Hong Kong delegate downplays talk of government divide over Covid-19 tracking system

  • Tam Yiu-chung and technology minister Alfred Sit have offered differing views over what mainland China is willing to accept in a health code-sharing system
  • But Tam tells the Post he was only trying to remind the administration of what was realistic when he said Beijing would not accept voluntary contract tracing

Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:00am, 19 Oct, 2021

