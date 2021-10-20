The government has proposed expanding anti-discrimination laws to offer protections to mainland Chinese. Photo: Bloomberg
‘This should not be rushed’: expansion of Hong Kong discrimination laws to cover mainland Chinese must be balanced, experts say
- Discrimination against mainlanders is not uncommon in Hong Kong, and UN bodies have called the city out for not doing enough to fight it
- But, one expert warns, ‘in the present context, the government is already using laws to stifle freedom of expression’
Topic | Racism and prejudice
The government has proposed expanding anti-discrimination laws to offer protections to mainland Chinese. Photo: Bloomberg