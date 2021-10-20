The government has proposed expanding anti-discrimination laws to offer protections to mainland Chinese. Photo: Bloomberg The government has proposed expanding anti-discrimination laws to offer protections to mainland Chinese. Photo: Bloomberg
The government has proposed expanding anti-discrimination laws to offer protections to mainland Chinese. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘This should not be rushed’: expansion of Hong Kong discrimination laws to cover mainland Chinese must be balanced, experts say

  • Discrimination against mainlanders is not uncommon in Hong Kong, and UN bodies have called the city out for not doing enough to fight it
  • But, one expert warns, ‘in the present context, the government is already using laws to stifle freedom of expression’

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:45am, 20 Oct, 2021

