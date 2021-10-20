Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the press after giving the final policy address of her term earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the press after giving the final policy address of her term earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the press after giving the final policy address of her term earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s reputation takes hit after national security law imposed but foreign forces to blame, Carrie Lam says

  • The city leader insists that her government simply needs to do a better job of explaining the law
  • Lam made the remarks on a new RTHK limited series that will review her administration’s work since 2017

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:46pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the press after giving the final policy address of her term earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the press after giving the final policy address of her term earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the press after giving the final policy address of her term earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE