Louise Ho was appointed deputy commissioner of the Customs and Excise Department in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Louise Ho was appointed deputy commissioner of the Customs and Excise Department in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong gets its first female customs chief as Louise Ho takes the helm 30 years after joining the agency

  • Ho is the first woman to rise through the ranks to head one of the city’s disciplinary forces
  • The 53-year-old’s new role means she will also sit on the Committee for Safeguarding National Security

Hong Kong politics
Christy Leung

Updated: 10:26am, 21 Oct, 2021

