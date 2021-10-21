Louise Ho was appointed deputy commissioner of the Customs and Excise Department in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong gets its first female customs chief as Louise Ho takes the helm 30 years after joining the agency
- Ho is the first woman to rise through the ranks to head one of the city’s disciplinary forces
- The 53-year-old’s new role means she will also sit on the Committee for Safeguarding National Security
