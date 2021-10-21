E-cigarettes have grown into a business worth as much as HK$30 million in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam E-cigarettes have grown into a business worth as much as HK$30 million in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
E-cigarettes have grown into a business worth as much as HK$30 million in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong bans sale of e-cigarettes and other heated tobacco products but personal use still allowed

  • Lawmakers pass bill banning import, sale and manufacture of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products
  • But some pro-business legislators say bill goes too far in targeting the business of vaping and will hurt the import sector

Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Ng Kang-chungTony Cheung
Ng Kang-chung and Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:02pm, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
E-cigarettes have grown into a business worth as much as HK$30 million in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam E-cigarettes have grown into a business worth as much as HK$30 million in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
E-cigarettes have grown into a business worth as much as HK$30 million in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE