The Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon was most recently staged in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong Marathon warns runners against breaking law with political slogans in first mass participation sports event of national security era

  • Officials dialled up pressure on organisers to warn runners against pulling political stunts for fear of the event descending into protest, source says
  • ﻿Organisers originally indicated they might not challenge runners making political statements during Sunday’s race, which involves 18,500 competitors

Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon
Tony Cheung
Updated: 10:30pm, 21 Oct, 2021

