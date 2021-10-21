The Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon was most recently staged in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Marathon warns runners against breaking law with political slogans in first mass participation sports event of national security era
- Officials dialled up pressure on organisers to warn runners against pulling political stunts for fear of the event descending into protest, source says
- Organisers originally indicated they might not challenge runners making political statements during Sunday’s race, which involves 18,500 competitors
