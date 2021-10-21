China has reacted furiously to the latest American policy on Hong Kong. Photo: AP China has reacted furiously to the latest American policy on Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong tells Washington to ‘pull back from brink’ over jobs policy for US-based residents from the city

  • US granting work-seeking rights to Hongkongers with safe haven status ‘brutally meddles’ in Chinese affairs and ‘tramples international law’, says foreign ministry
  • American programme exempts Hong Kong residents from having to leave the US if their visa expires

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:47pm, 21 Oct, 2021

