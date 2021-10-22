Voters in the scheme were instructed to vote for Eric Yeung (left) or ‘the one who is not Charles Mok’ (right). Photo: Dickson Lee Voters in the scheme were instructed to vote for Eric Yeung (left) or ‘the one who is not Charles Mok’ (right). Photo: Dickson Lee
Voters in the scheme were instructed to vote for Eric Yeung (left) or ‘the one who is not Charles Mok’ (right). Photo: Dickson Lee
Former Hong Kong taxi group director, 10 others jailed for roles in 2016 Legislative Council vote-buying scheme

  • The group, led by Li Wai-man, had forged resumes to vote in the IT sector constituency in a failed bid to oust opposition lawmaker Charles Mok
  • The scheme saw friends and family recruited at HK$1,000 a head to tip the scales in favour of Legco hopeful Eric Yeung

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:51pm, 22 Oct, 2021

