The office of the Chinese foreign affairs ministry in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li The office of the Chinese foreign affairs ministry in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
The office of the Chinese foreign affairs ministry in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Politics

Western politicians ‘fishing for fame’ by criticising ousting of district councillors, Beijing office in Hong Kong says

  • No country would allow public office holders to breach their oath of allegiance or betray their countries, foreign ministry representative says
  • Western nations had earlier condemned the unseatings as politically motivated, with the US labelling them ‘retroactive’ and ‘targeted’

Topic |   Hong Kong district council election
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:01pm, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The office of the Chinese foreign affairs ministry in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li The office of the Chinese foreign affairs ministry in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
The office of the Chinese foreign affairs ministry in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE