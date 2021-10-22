The office of the Chinese foreign affairs ministry in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Western politicians ‘fishing for fame’ by criticising ousting of district councillors, Beijing office in Hong Kong says
- No country would allow public office holders to breach their oath of allegiance or betray their countries, foreign ministry representative says
- Western nations had earlier condemned the unseatings as politically motivated, with the US labelling them ‘retroactive’ and ‘targeted’
