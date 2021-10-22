An impression of the Nansha Free Trade Zone, in Guangzhou. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong and mainland China officials seek greater cooperation over development plan for Guangdong district of Nansha
- Area identified as having potential for mutual development in health tech, shipping and residential development
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan emphasises city’s desire to further integrate with neighbours across the border
Topic | Hong Kong economy
