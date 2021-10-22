“The EAC is of the view that the [Registration and Electoral Office] should enhance efficiency of the process to avoid delays, without sacrificing the accuracy of counting results. It is also necessary to strive for improvement in areas of incompetence,” the spokesman said.

The report suggested eight measures to be implemented as authorities prepare for the coming Legislative Council election in December, and the chief executive race in March.

The recommendations include rectifying programming errors found in the operation of the Electronic Poll Register system, increasing the number of polling stations and ballot paper-issuing desks, as well as better planning in the event of paper jams in vote-counting machines.

The commission also proposed reviewing the vote-counting process, deployment of manpower, making announcements on the progress of tallying the votes in the counting station and encouraging staff at the central command centre to look out for problems such as unusual delays or irregularities. Stepping up training for electoral staff and deploying experienced employees to take up core posts were also among the suggestions.

The spokesman said that in organising an election, there was little room for mistakes to be made.

“Major election-related activities basically take place on polling day, and there is not much time allowed for participants, including staff from the Registration and Electoral Office … to adapt and adjust,” he said.

“Even if different contingency plans have been prepared, there will still be unforeseeable circumstances as many [people are voting on the same day]. The electoral arrangements are intertwined and inseparable. A delay in one step will affect the next.”

It took 14 hours after the polls had closed to count only 4,380 votes in the September election, although the number of registered voters in total had been slashed by 97 per cent, from 246,440 in 2016 to 7,971 this year.

The body said the root of the delay was the Electronic Poll Register system, which was used for the first time and affected the subsequent counting process.

Staff were unfamiliar with how to operate the system, resulting in the long queues that formed that morning, the EAC said. They also had to help voters replace ballot papers which had been mistakenly marked, and screen out those who were ineligible to vote.

Long queues formed outside a polling station in Kowloon for the Election Committee race in September. Photo: Winson Wong

The counting process was delayed by a number of mistakes which occurred after the polls closed. For instance, voter turnout as tabulated by the system in one centre did not tally with the number of ballot papers issued, leading to repeated checking.

Pro-establishment lawmaker Alice Mak Mei-kuen said the investigation showed that the electoral office underestimated the difficulties in the new arrangement.