Why proposed overhaul to Hong Kong’s legal aid has some lawyers worried and raised fears opposition figures will suffer

  • Government to propose sweeping changes to address complaints only handful of lawyers receiving bulk of legal aid cases and judicial reviews
  • But lawyers warn that lower quotas for field where finding qualified representation is difficult could lead to fewer challenges of official policies

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Updated: 11:27pm, 22 Oct, 2021

