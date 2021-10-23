Liu Guangyuan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Second Women Power Forum on Saturday. Photo: May Tse Liu Guangyuan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Second Women Power Forum on Saturday. Photo: May Tse
Liu Guangyuan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Second Women Power Forum on Saturday. Photo: May Tse
Beijing officials praise ‘strength and heroism’ of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam at women’s forum, but say city has ‘huge room for improvement’ on gender gap

  • Foreign ministry commissioner Liu Guangyuan and Lu Xinning, a deputy director of liaison office, praise chief executive at women’s empowerment forum
  • But Lu also notes women’s participation in some important local institutions, including Hong Kong stock exchange, remains ‘very low’

Natalie Wong
Updated: 7:42pm, 23 Oct, 2021

