Ricky Chu Man-kin, chairman of Hong Kong’s Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: May Tse Ricky Chu Man-kin, chairman of Hong Kong’s Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: May Tse
Ricky Chu Man-kin, chairman of Hong Kong’s Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ mandate amounts to differential treatment, equality watchdog chief warns

  • But Ricky Chu, chairman of Equal Opportunities Commission, says new rule does not breach any anti-discrimination laws as it concerns electronic devices
  • Chu calls for government staff to use ‘common sense’ in certain situations, after concerns emerge as to how homeless people and the underprivileged will cope with new rule

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:21pm, 23 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ricky Chu Man-kin, chairman of Hong Kong’s Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: May Tse Ricky Chu Man-kin, chairman of Hong Kong’s Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: May Tse
Ricky Chu Man-kin, chairman of Hong Kong’s Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE