Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves Queen Mary Hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a fractured elbow. Photo: Handout Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves Queen Mary Hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a fractured elbow. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves Queen Mary Hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a fractured elbow. Photo: Handout
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to return to work on Monday after fracturing elbow in fall

  • Lam says in a Facebook post that she will resume her official duties seven days after her accident, though she notes she still faces a long road to a full recovery
  • She did not give any indication of her present condition, or whether her decision to resume working was based on the advice of her doctors

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 5:28pm, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves Queen Mary Hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a fractured elbow. Photo: Handout Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves Queen Mary Hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a fractured elbow. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves Queen Mary Hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a fractured elbow. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE