Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves Queen Mary Hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a fractured elbow. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to return to work on Monday after fracturing elbow in fall
- Lam says in a Facebook post that she will resume her official duties seven days after her accident, though she notes she still faces a long road to a full recovery
- She did not give any indication of her present condition, or whether her decision to resume working was based on the advice of her doctors
Topic | Carrie Lam
