The government is looking at removing choice for legal aid applicants seeking representation in the criminal courts. Photo: Sam Tsang
Top Hong Kong government adviser defends proposed ban on lawyer choice for legal aid applicants
- Ronny Wong insists choice was never the ‘sole consideration’ under lawyer allocation system, but critics say the right to pick your own representation is enshrined in Basic Law
- Government is planning to remove the element of choice in the legal aid system for defendants seeking lawyers
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The government is looking at removing choice for legal aid applicants seeking representation in the criminal courts. Photo: Sam Tsang