The government is looking at removing choice for legal aid applicants seeking representation in the criminal courts. Photo: Sam Tsang The government is looking at removing choice for legal aid applicants seeking representation in the criminal courts. Photo: Sam Tsang
The government is looking at removing choice for legal aid applicants seeking representation in the criminal courts. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Top Hong Kong government adviser defends proposed ban on lawyer choice for legal aid applicants

  • Ronny Wong insists choice was never the ‘sole consideration’ under lawyer allocation system, but critics say the right to pick your own representation is enshrined in Basic Law
  • Government is planning to remove the element of choice in the legal aid system for defendants seeking lawyers

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:58pm, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The government is looking at removing choice for legal aid applicants seeking representation in the criminal courts. Photo: Sam Tsang The government is looking at removing choice for legal aid applicants seeking representation in the criminal courts. Photo: Sam Tsang
The government is looking at removing choice for legal aid applicants seeking representation in the criminal courts. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE