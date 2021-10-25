Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the Master-Insight forum at the Ocean Park Marriott Hotel on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the Master-Insight forum at the Ocean Park Marriott Hotel on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam wants Northern Metropolis timeline slashed by 5 years – but also urges patience

  • City now hoping to complete the mega project in just 15 years, chief executive tells attendees at annual Master-Insight forum
  • She also reiterates that ambitious new plan is unconnected to possible re-election bid, though similar blueprint offered at 2017 edition of same event preceded candidacy for top office

Chris Lau
Updated: 2:59pm, 25 Oct, 2021

