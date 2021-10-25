The London-based rights group Amnesty International will close its Hong Kong offices by year’s end. Photo: SCMP
National security law: Amnesty International to close its 2 Hong Kong offices by year’s end, citing impediments to its work
- Group says the security law ‘has made it effectively impossible for human rights organisations in Hong Kong to work freely’
- Amnesty maintains one office in the city focusing on Hong Kong affairs, and another that is part of its regional operations
