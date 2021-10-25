Hong Kong authorities have failed to reach a consensus with their mainland counterparts about creating new polling places across the border. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong authorities have failed to reach a consensus with their mainland counterparts about creating new polling places across the border. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong authorities fail to strike deal with mainland Chinese counterparts on new polling stations across the border

  • Elections chief says there will be no new voting arrangements for Hongkongers living in mainland China, despite border closure
  • The city’s pro-Beijing camp has long pushed for measures to make it easier for residents across the border to vote

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:12pm, 25 Oct, 2021

