Hong Kong authorities have failed to reach a consensus with their mainland counterparts about creating new polling places across the border. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong authorities fail to strike deal with mainland Chinese counterparts on new polling stations across the border
- Elections chief says there will be no new voting arrangements for Hongkongers living in mainland China, despite border closure
- The city’s pro-Beijing camp has long pushed for measures to make it easier for residents across the border to vote
