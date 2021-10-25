Hong Kong’s security chief wants police to enter more schools to speak with pupils on issues such as national security. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong’s security chief wants police to enter more schools to speak with pupils on issues such as national security. Photo: Dickson Lee
Some Hong Kong schools still wary of police engagement despite progress since 2019 protests, security chief says

  • Chris Tang attributes hesitancy to work with police on misconceptions relating to anti-government protests
  • Security minister says attitudes are changing as principals increasingly see the value in police giving talks to pupils on law and order

Updated: 9:44pm, 25 Oct, 2021

