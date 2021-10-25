Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng, flanked by Starry Lee and Andrew Leung, on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
‘Sweet, sour, bitter and spicy flavours’ – why life in Hong Kong legislature is like a pair of chopsticks for its president
- Legco president Andrew Leung recalls incidents over eventful five years during address at end-of-term dinner for Legislative Council members and other guests
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, nursing a fractured elbow, attends event along with cabinet members, ministers and senior officials
