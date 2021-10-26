The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is one of southern China’s biggest infrastructure projects of recent years. Photo: Winson Wong The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is one of southern China’s biggest infrastructure projects of recent years. Photo: Winson Wong
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is one of southern China’s biggest infrastructure projects of recent years. Photo: Winson Wong
How Beijing’s top agency in Hong Kong plans to build national identity in city with top architects’ help

  • Top architects, engineers from mainland China invited to share expertise with local students as part of high-profile campaign to instil patriotism in Hongkongers
  • Analysts warn that nurturing a sense of national identity in the city through outreach initiatives will be a long process

Cannix YauJeffie Lam
Updated: 8:00am, 26 Oct, 2021

