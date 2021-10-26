The Companies Registry requires users to declare their purpose before logging in by choosing from 11 boxes, none of which directly cover media searches. Photo: Companies Registry The Companies Registry requires users to declare their purpose before logging in by choosing from 11 boxes, none of which directly cover media searches. Photo: Companies Registry
The Companies Registry requires users to declare their purpose before logging in by choosing from 11 boxes, none of which directly cover media searches. Photo: Companies Registry
Hong Kong /  Politics

2 Hong Kong government databases to tighten access rules, triggering warning over threat to press freedom

  • Land Registry and Companies Registry to require users to supply more information beginning next month
  • Hong Kong Journalists Association warns move will undermine media freedoms

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 12:12am, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Companies Registry requires users to declare their purpose before logging in by choosing from 11 boxes, none of which directly cover media searches. Photo: Companies Registry The Companies Registry requires users to declare their purpose before logging in by choosing from 11 boxes, none of which directly cover media searches. Photo: Companies Registry
The Companies Registry requires users to declare their purpose before logging in by choosing from 11 boxes, none of which directly cover media searches. Photo: Companies Registry
READ FULL ARTICLE