The Companies Registry requires users to declare their purpose before logging in by choosing from 11 boxes, none of which directly cover media searches. Photo: Companies Registry
2 Hong Kong government databases to tighten access rules, triggering warning over threat to press freedom
- Land Registry and Companies Registry to require users to supply more information beginning next month
- Hong Kong Journalists Association warns move will undermine media freedoms
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
