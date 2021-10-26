A man walks past one of two Amnesty International offices in Hong Kong. The group announced on Monday that both would be closed by year’s end. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s national security law no concern for law-abiding groups, Carrie Lam says after Amnesty International reveals exit plans
- The rights group had specifically pointed to the Beijing-imposed legislation on Monday in announcing it would close two offices in the city
- But law has ‘very laudable objective to prevent and suppress’ activities that could undermine security, Lam says
