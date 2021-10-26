Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China attend the group’s last June 4 vigil in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China attend the group’s last June 4 vigil in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China attend the group’s last June 4 vigil in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong leader orders removal of Tiananmen vigil alliance from Companies Registry

  • The government says that since the Beijing-imposed national security law prohibits subversion, the alliance can no longer be allowed to operate
  • The move was necessary, it added, even though the group had already voted to disband

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:32pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China attend the group’s last June 4 vigil in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China attend the group’s last June 4 vigil in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China attend the group’s last June 4 vigil in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE