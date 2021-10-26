Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China attend the group’s last June 4 vigil in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: Hong Kong leader orders removal of Tiananmen vigil alliance from Companies Registry
- The government says that since the Beijing-imposed national security law prohibits subversion, the alliance can no longer be allowed to operate
- The move was necessary, it added, even though the group had already voted to disband
Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China attend the group’s last June 4 vigil in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang