Members of the public watch the dystopian Hong Kong independent film ‘Ten Years’ on a makeshift screen in Admiralty in 2016. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong passes bill to ban films deemed threats to national security, increase penalty for unauthorised screenings

  • Lawmakers pass Film Censorship (Amendment) Bill 2021, which empowers chief secretary to ban previously approved productions considered a risk to national security
  • Penalty for unauthorised screenings increased to three years in prison and HK$1 million fine

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung

Updated: 3:44pm, 27 Oct, 2021

