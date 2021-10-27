Members of the public watch the dystopian Hong Kong independent film ‘Ten Years’ on a makeshift screen in Admiralty in 2016. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong passes bill to ban films deemed threats to national security, increase penalty for unauthorised screenings
- Lawmakers pass Film Censorship (Amendment) Bill 2021, which empowers chief secretary to ban previously approved productions considered a risk to national security
- Penalty for unauthorised screenings increased to three years in prison and HK$1 million fine
Members of the public watch the dystopian Hong Kong independent film ‘Ten Years’ on a makeshift screen in Admiralty in 2016. Photo: AFP